4-H Horse and Pony Project celebrates season

The Dodge County 4-H Horse and Pony Project members and leaders started the summer with workshops for members to practice with their horse. The clinics provided youth the opportunities to learn from each other, their leaders and judges, in-person. Some of the youth worked on showmanship while others worked on speed events.
On July 24, youth participated in a Fun Show at the Dodge County Fairgrounds with 22 classes and speed events. The speed events count towards placings for the Dodge County Fair.
- Poles speed event, grades 8-13; Elizabeth Statz, first-place; Jordan Salzman, second-place; Alana Nye, third-place.
- Poles, grades 3-7, Kari Schmidt, first-place.
- Barrels, grades 8-13, Elizabeth Statz, first-place; McKayla Statz, second-place; Katy Witzel, third-place.
- Barrels, grades 3-7, Kari Schmidt, first-place; Dianna Schultz, second-place.
- Flags, grades 8-13, Leslie Schreier, first- and second-place on two different horses; Saphira Geneman; third-place.
- Flags, grades 3-7, Dianna Schultz, first-place.
- Key Hole, grades 8-13, McKayla Statz, first-place; Ella Salzman, second-place; Katy Witzel, third-place.
- Key Hole, grades 3-7; Taylor Nehmer, first-place.
The season wrapped up with the Dodge County Fair Horse Show on Aug. 14, placings for those events will be posted at a later date.