 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4-H host Raise the Barn open house
0 Comments

4-H host Raise the Barn open house

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
4-H host Raise the Barn open house

The New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club and the Adams County Leaders Association will host a Raise the Barn Open House from noon to 3 p.m. July 18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Highway J, Friendship.

The New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club and the Adams County Leaders Association will host a Raise the Barn Open House from noon to 3 p.m. July 18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Highway J, Friendship.

There will be a hot dog lunch, demo and 4-H table displays, with Wis106 radio broadcasting live.

The club worked the past two years to raise the funds with events and grants to build the new rabbit and poultry barn.

This is a free event, open to the public. For more information, call Sandra Jensen at 608-432-2269.

0 Comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News