4-H host Raise the Barn open house

The New Haven Helping Hands 4-H Club and the Adams County Leaders Association will host a Raise the Barn Open House from noon to 3 p.m. July 18 at the Adams County Fairgrounds, Highway J, Friendship.

There will be a hot dog lunch, demo and 4-H table displays, with Wis106 radio broadcasting live.

The club worked the past two years to raise the funds with events and grants to build the new rabbit and poultry barn.

This is a free event, open to the public. For more information, call Sandra Jensen at 608-432-2269.