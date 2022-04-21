 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H hosts demonstration night

Miriam Plahuta

Miriam Plahuta demonstrates a project on March 13 at the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club's demonstration night.

 GRETTA HAHN/Contributed

CAMBRIA — On March 13, the Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club held its annual demonstration night at the Cambria Fire Station. Members of the club were responsible for coming up with a project that could be made in front of judges, club members, and their families. Overall winners were: Beginner, Miriam Plahuta; Intermediate, Briella Brusveen; Senior, Gwen Hahn.

Briella Brusveen

Brusveen
Gwen Hahn

Hahn
