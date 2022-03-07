 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H MAKES VALENTINES CARDS FOR SENIORS

The Oak Grove Owls 4-H Club members made homemade Valentine cards for the residents at Hillside Manor in Beaver Dam on Feb. 14. From front, left, Brina Drager, Addy Schmitt, Addison Dickmann; back row, Jaxson Hanson, Wyatt Redecker, Bentley Gentz, Elliott Redecker.

 ELLIOTT REDECKER/Contributed

