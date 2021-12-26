 Skip to main content
4-H members attend National 4-H Congress
Three Columbia County 4-H youth, Amelia Heider, Jimmy Heath and Molly Damm, joined more than 800 delegates from throughout the United States and its territories to participate in the 100th National 4-H Congress Nov. 26-30.

 PAT WAGNER,Contributed

On Nov. 26, three Columbia County 4-H youth boarded an airplane to Atlanta, Georgia, for the 2021 National 4-H Congress. This was the first in-person, national 4-H event that has been held in 18 months.

Members participate in educational sessions related to leadership, citizenship, global awareness, and inclusion with the purpose of gaining life skills and leadership experiences through hands-on activities, workshops, large group seminars, and youth networking time.

The Columbia County 4-H delegation included Molly Damm of Columbus, Amelia Heider of Lodi, and James Heath of Poynette.

For more information, contact the Columbia County Extension Office at 608-742-9680 or email Pat Wagner at pat.wagner@wisc.edu.

