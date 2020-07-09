× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

4-H offers alternate summer camp

Like many other events and activities this summer, the Columbia County 4-H program’s annual summer camp had to be cancelled. However, Columbia County 4-H has developed a new and fun alternative for families wanting their kids to experience summer camp. “Camp in a Box” will help families create a fun, camp experience right in their own home.

The box includes activities with materials provided for nature, STEM, arts and crafts, water games, and more. The kit is designed for youth, ages 5K and older, with the majority of the camp sessions being “unplugged” and family-focused. Virtual support pieces will be offered during the first full week of August. Open to 4-H members and non-4-H members.

Cost is $10 for the family and first camper and $3 per additional camper. Registration is due July 15, by contacting the Columbia County Extension Office at 608-742-9680 during regular business hours or leave message after hours. Once registered, an invoice will be sent to each family. Payment is required prior to box pick up from 5:30-6:30 p.m. July 29 at the south end of the Poynette Piggly Wiggly parking lot or from 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 30 at the Rio school parking lot or from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Columbia County Administration Building at 112 E. Edgewater St., Room 212, Portage.

For more information, call 608-742-9685 or email pat.wagner@wisc.edu.