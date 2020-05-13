4-H provides seniors with treats
4-H provides seniors with treats

4-H provides seniors with treats

Alice Popp, Oak Park Place resident, receives a May Basket created by members of the Skillet Creek 4-H Club.

 CHERYL SHANKS/Contributed

To acknowledge May Day, celebrated on May 1, members of Skillet Creek 4-H Club created homemade baskets, handcrafted flowers, and a homespun greetings to accompany a donation of pre-packaged treats from Festival Foods, Baraboo. Cheryl Shanks, general leader of Skillet Creek, delivered the holiday baskets to Oak Park Place senior living community in Baraboo. After a safe quarantine period at Oak Park, the baskets were delivered by staff to residents.

For more information, call 608-355-3255.

