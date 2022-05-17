 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H scholarships awarded

The Wisconsin 4-H Foundation awarded scholarships through company and individual endowed funds by supporters who share a passion for 4-H and the leadership and life skills it teaches.

Local scholarship recipients are:

  • Oscar G. & Mary W. Woelfel Memorial Scholarship, $1,500, Luis Avila Vette, Watertown, Dodge County.

Scholarship recipients are selected based on demonstrated personal growth, development and leadership, academic performance and future educational goals. This year more than $27,000 in scholarships were awarded.

For more information, visit wis4hfoundation.org.

