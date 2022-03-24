 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4-H SHOWS APPRECIATION FOR FIRE DEPARTMENT

4-H SHOWS APPRECIATION FOR FIRE DEPARTMENT

On March 7, members of the Oak Grove Owls 4-H Club thanked the Juneau Fire Department with speeches by president Allyson Roberts and vice president Aalyea Seifert-Doll and a cheese, sausage, and cracker tray.

 ELLIOTT REDECKER/Contributed

