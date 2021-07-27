 Skip to main content
4-H youth recognized at fair
4-H youth recognized at fair

On the final day of the Columbia County Fair, July 25, graduating 4-H youth were recognized. These new Columbia County 4-H alumni have participated in 4-H for 1-14 years of their lives. It is important to take a moment and celebrate the nine graduating 4-H members for their participation and service to the Columbia County 4-H program.

These youth capped their 4-H careers by exhibiting 4-H projects at the 2021 Columbia County Fair.

The Columbia County 4-H class graduates are, Arlington Prairie Producers 4-H Club, Jessica Camarato, Medora Richards and Cassandra Wendt; Lodi Challengers 4-H Club, Theadora Collins and Hannah Heider; New Directions 4-H Club, Alyssa Frisch and Aubrey Rietmann; and Welsh Prairie Livewires 4-H Club, Abbigail Schwark and Morgan Jones.

