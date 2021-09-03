4-part historical performances slated

The Sauk County Historical Society will host Tuesdays with a First Lady, a four-part series, featuring Jessica Michna, owner of First Impressions. Michna was awarded the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award for her portrayals of first ladies in an entertaining yet accurate manner using historical theatrical narratives.
Presentations begin at 6 p.m. Check with each venue for COVID safety protocols.
Tuesday: Mary Todd Lincoln, On the square, Downtown Baraboo. Bring lawn chair. Rain location, Room B24, Sauk County West Square Building, 505 Broadway, Baraboo.
In 1872, Mary Todd Lincoln visited Devil’s Lake and Baraboo after she had heard of the natural beauty of lake while “taking the waters” in Waukesha. She was most likely the first former first lady to visit Sauk County and while she found the lake enchanting, she was not as impressed with the accommodations at the lake and decided to stay in town.
Sept. 21: Edith Wilson, Reedsburg Public Library, 370 Vine St., Reedsburg.
Oct. 5: Eleanor Roosevelt, Spring Green Community Library, 230 E. Monroe St., Spring Green.
Oct. 19: Frances Cleveland, George Culver Community Library, 615 Phillips Blvd., Sauk City.