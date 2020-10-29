4 Portage FFA Alumni earn award

Portage FFA alumni members Kayle McReath, McKayla McTier, Emily McReath and Halie Maiers, earned their FFA American Degrees, according to an Oct.28 press release.

The American Degree is the highest degree that an FFA member can earn on the national level. To earn this degree, a member has to have earned their Greenhand, Chapter Degrees and State degrees.

To qualify, FFA members must have completed at least 540 hours of agriculture education, received their State Degree, invested more than $7,500 in agriculture related career activities and completed more than 50 hours of community service.

They will be honored virtually at the National FFA convention.

For more information, contact Portage FFA advisors Josh Capodarco at capodarcoj@portage.k12.wi.us, Cassie Grassnickle at grassnicklec@portage.k12.wi.us, or Brenna Bays baysb@portage.k12.wi.us.