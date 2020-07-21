4 promotions at Horicon Bank

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HORICON — Horicon Bank promoted four employees within its organization, according to a July 17 press release.

Sue Garman was promoted to senior vice president. From the West Bend area, Garman joined Horicon Bank in 2014 with more than 40 years of banking experience. Her experience includes positions in front line, staff development, deposit operations and as Horicon Bank’s Bank secrecy act officer.

John Zanghi was also promoted to senior vice president. He is a leading agricultural and business lender in Dodge and surrounding counties. He serves as part of the Executive Committee and treasurer at the Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce. He is the president of the Pregnancy Support Center of Dodge County and a Youth Group Leader at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun.

Neal Solanki was promoted to assistant vice president for his role implementing, training and supporting the bank’s Treasury Management services for business customers.

Tony Kneepkens was promoted to business loan officer. Beginning his career in 2013 in Oshkosh as a teller, then as a credit analyst in 2016. He took a lead role in helping to organize and implement the SBA’s Paycheck Protection Program at Horicon Bank during the COVID-19 crisis.