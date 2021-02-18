4 recognized at 4-H award program

Paige Lowery and Linda Lowery of Cheery 4-H Club were recognized as the 2020 Juneau County 4-H Youth and Adult Volunteers of the Year respectively; Deena Degner of Wonewoc Badgers 4-H Club and Niah Ingraham of Blackhawk 4-H Club were selected as the Juneau County 4-H Key Award winners at the Juneau County 4-H Walk-Through Recognition Program held Jan. 31 at the Lyndon Station VFW.

The Lowerys received this annual award for going above and beyond the norm to volunteer and help in their 4-H club and county programs. They serve as positive role models.

The Key Award, one of the highest recognitions a 4-H member can receive, honors a select group of 4-H participants annually. The youth receiving this award are ones who have demonstrated consistent growth in their 4-H involvement, developed and applied their leadership skills, and actively participated in their club and community.

For more information about Juneau County 4-H, contact April Martell-Juneau County University of Wisconsin-Madison Division of Extension Positive Youth Development educator at 608-847-9329 or email april.martell@wisc.edu.