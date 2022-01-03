 Skip to main content
4 retire from bank
Linda Franzen, Deb Navis, Doris Shell and Nancy Witt retire from National Exchange Bank & Trust according to a Jan. 4 press release.

Franzen celebrated 25 years of service with National Exchange Bank & Trust on Dec. 23, 2021, before retiring on Dec. 31, 2021. She was an account services team leader and worked out of the downtown Fond du Lac office. She earned an associate degree in accounting from Moraine Park Technical College and resides in Fond du Lac with her family.

Shell, a personal banker at the Marytown office, retired on Dec. 31, 2021, after 23 years of service. She grew up in New Holstein where she resides with her family.

Witt retired on Dec. 31, 2021, after 21 years of service. She was an account services representative specializing in ACH Transactions. Witt grew up in Waupun and now resides in Fond du Lac.

Navis retired on Jan. 3, after 43 years of service. She worked in customer service for the Waupun office. Navis grew up in Waupun where she resides with her family.

For more information, visit nebat.com.

