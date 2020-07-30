4 towns offer drinking water testing kits

A program offered by the towns Courtland, Randolph, Scott, and Springvale, Columbia County’s Departments of UW-Madison Extension, and Land and Water Conservation, will hold the Drinking Water Testing & Educational Program on Aug. 24 when rural well users can drop-off pre-ordered and prepaid testing kits for well drinking water sample testing.

To participate, order and pre-pay for one, two or all three of the offered test packages by Wednesday at https://welltestingcolumbia.eventbrite.com. Drinking water tests prices are Homeowner, $55; Metal, $52; DACT Screen, $33, plus a payment processing fee of $3.64-4.98 for each kit Wednesday. The kits will be mailed from the UW-Extension Water and Environmental Analysis Lab at Stevens Point. A virtual optional educational session on “how to take your sample” will be offered online from 6:30-730 p.m. Aug. 19; then drop-off the samples from 7-9 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Village of Cambria’s Tarrant Park Shelter, 101 Tarrant Drive, Cambria. Practice COVID-19 safety guidelines practices.