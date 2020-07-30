4 towns offer drinking water testing kits

A program offered by the towns Courtland, Randolph, Scott, and Springvale, Columbia County’s Departments of UW-Madison Extension, and Land and Water Conservation, will hold the Drinking Water Testing & Educational Program on Aug. 24 when rural well users can drop-off pre-ordered and prepaid testing kits for well drinking water sample testing.
To participate, order and pre-pay for one, two or all three of the offered test packages by Wednesday at https://welltestingcolumbia.eventbrite.com. Drinking water tests prices are Homeowner, $55; Metal, $52; DACT Screen, $33, plus a payment processing fee of $3.64-4.98 for each kit Wednesday. The kits will be mailed from the UW-Extension Water and Environmental Analysis Lab at Stevens Point. A virtual optional educational session on “how to take your sample” will be offered online from 6:30-730 p.m. Aug. 19; then drop-off the samples from 7-9 a.m. or 5:30-7:30 p.m. Aug. 24 at the Village of Cambria’s Tarrant Park Shelter, 101 Tarrant Drive, Cambria. Practice COVID-19 safety guidelines practices.
Test results will be mailed prior to the voluntary virtual Drinking Water Testing Overview & Educational zoom session scheduled from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 where attendees will learn how to keep water safe; interpret results and more.
If unable to participate, homeowner’s drinking water testing kits can be picked up during business hours at the Columbia County Extension Office, 112 E. Edgewater, Room 212, Portage. For current forms, pricing, and other information, visit uwsp.edu/cnr-ap/weal/pages/homeowner.aspx.
