4-year-old kindergarten registration open

The School District of Wisconsin Dells is accepting online enrollment for the 2021-22 school year for children turning 4-years-old prior to Sept. 1 or turning 5-years-old prior to Sept. 1 at sdwd.k12.wi.us and click on the “Registration & Enrollment” tab.

In-person events are also scheduled for 4K from 8:30-10:30 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. May 12 at Spring Hill Elementary School, 300 Vine St., Wisconsin Dells and from 4-6 p.m. May 19 at Lake Delton Elementary School, 20 W. Delavan St., Lake Delton. Pick the day and time that works best; do not have to register at the school in attendance area for this event.

In-person 5K from 1-3 p.m. May 26 at the school in attendance area.

Provide a birth certificate, immunization records and proof of residency. For a list of acceptable forms of proof of residency, visit sdwd.k12.wi.us.

If unsure about sending the child to 4K in the fall, enroll now, and cancel enrollment later if needed. Space is limited and sessions are filled on a first-come, first-served basis.