40 BAGS PET FOOD DONATED
0 comments

40 BAGS PET FOOD DONATED

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
40 BAGS PET FOOD DONATED

Modern Woodmen of America members in Waupun collected more than 40 bags of dog and cat food for donation to the Waupun Food Pantry on June 2. Pictured with the donation is Cassandra Schmidt, volunteer leader.

 CASSANDRA SCHMIDT/Contributed

40 BAGS PET FOOD DONATED

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Community

Dorf Haus Supper Club re-opens

The Dorf Haus Bavarian-style Supper Club, located at 8931 Highway Y, Sauk City, has reopened five dining rooms, the gazebo and outdoor garden …

Saylor earns $1K Scholarship
Community

Saylor earns $1K Scholarship

Mediacom Communications selected Kyra Saylor, a Necedah High School senior, as a recipient of the company’s World Class Scholarship program. T…

Community

Covid-19 testing offered

Covid-19 testing will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays at Reedsburg Ambulance, 230 Railroad St. This is a drive-thru test, r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News