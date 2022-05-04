 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

40 PAIR SOCKS DONATE TO SENIORS

  • 0
40 PAIR SOCKS DONATE TO SENIORS

Leipsic 4-H Club donates 40 pair of non-slip socks created with puffy paint, valued at $150, to Prairie Ridge Assisted Living on March 17.

 MELISSA HEMLING/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their …

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

PETS OF WEEK: Tilly and Annalise

Tilly is a 2-year-old terrier, American pit bull/ smooth-haired vizsla. You never know what her ears will do and it’s part of what makes Tilly…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News