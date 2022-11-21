 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
40 people help harvest frozen grapes

Ice Wine grape harvesting

Wollersheim Winery & Distillery harvested more than 2,900 pounds of frozen grapes to produce the next vintage of Ice Wine on Nov. 20.

 WOLLERSHEIM

More than 40 people showed up on Nov. 20 to help harvest more than 2,900 pounds of frozen grapes to produce the next vintage of Ice Wine for Wollersheim Winery & Distillery.

Ice wine is a dessert wine produced from grapes that have been frozen while still on the vine. A select portion of Wollersheim’s vineyard is set aside for the fruit to continue ripening throughout the fall. As the weather turns colder, the grapes are then hand-picked when temperatures are between 10-12 degrees and the water inside the fruit is completely frozen.

The sugars do not freeze, producing a high-sugar concentrated juice pressed from the frozen grapes and it is then slowly fermented to produce an intensely sweet wine that is like liquid honey.

The 2021 vintage of Ice Wine is available at the winery in Prairie du Sac, or online at wollersheim.com.

For more information on upcoming events, hours, tastings and tours, visit wollersheim.com.

