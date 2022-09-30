 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

400 ATTEND BARABOO OKTOBERFEST

  • 0
400 ATTEND BARABOO OKTOBERFEST

The Baraboo Area Chamber of Commerce's inaugural Baraboo Oktoberfest drew upwards of 400 people on Sept. 24 to Circus World. Ceremonial "fest masters" Darren Hornby, left, and Bobbie Coons presided over the event, overseeing a costume contest, live music and dancing, a stein holding contest, a magic show and the tapping of the golden keg.

 BARABOO AREA CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News