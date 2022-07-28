$400 DONATED TO PLAYGROUND MOVEMENT
RANDOLPH — The Randolph School Board of Education hired Jennifer Kurtz as the new middle/high school principal, her first day was July 18.
The Dorf Haus family-owned second generation supper club and banquet facility in Roxbury, has earned awards for its Friday fish fry and old fa…
The 2022 Baraboo Tour of Historic Homes will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The tour will feature five private historic homes.
Reddy named MEC president, chief executive
Wollersheim Single Barrel Rye Whiskey was selected as a Gold Medal recipient at the 2022 American Craft Spirits Awards held July 23-24.
A $1 million gift from the Devil’s Lake Concession Corporation on July 20 laid the foundation for a capital campaign to construct an $18 milli…
Golf outing for kids raises $160K for camps
Country singer and storyteller, Russell Dickerson will headline Friday evening at the 2022 Dodge County Fair. Fans can catch Dickerson belting…
SKATE PARK CLOSED FOR PHASE 3 CONTRUCTION
As the structural steel begins to be constructed this week for the new addition to the Carnegie-Schadde Memorial Public Library, I can see the…