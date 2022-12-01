$40K donated to Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation received a $40,000 donation from The Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund, and Connexus Credit Union, asking that the money be used where it is needed most.

The Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund was established as part of the merger between Heritage Credit Union and Connexus Credit Union on March 1. Connexus Cares matched the Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund donation of $20,000 for a total of $40,000.

“Last year, we received more applications for help than we were able to support. These new funds will allow us to extend our reach and now we can do that much more for the community,” said SPHF executive director, Todd Wuerger.