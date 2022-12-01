 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$40K donated to Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation

  • 0
$40K donated to Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation

From left, Peter van der Hagen, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation Board of Directors; Heather Ristow, Connexus Credit Union; Joy Harwood, Connexus Credit Union; Ben Maier, Connexus Credit Union; Todd Wuerger, Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation; Shawn Lerch, Sauk Prairie Healthcare.

 TODD WUERGER

Sauk Prairie Healthcare Foundation received a $40,000 donation from The Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund, and Connexus Credit Union, asking that the money be used where it is needed most.

The Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund was established as part of the merger between Heritage Credit Union and Connexus Credit Union on March 1. Connexus Cares matched the Heritage Credit Union Legacy Fund donation of $20,000 for a total of $40,000.

“Last year, we received more applications for help than we were able to support. These new funds will allow us to extend our reach and now we can do that much more for the community,” said SPHF executive director, Todd Wuerger.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

PETS OF WEEK: Morticia and Eulalie

Morticia is a 4-month-oldblack-mouth/hound puppy. She seems kind, loveable and just and easy-going girl. She loves attention and to snuggle. M…

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

PETS OF WEEK: Tulip and Addison

Tulip is a 9.5-month-old Great Pyrenees mix. The females can be anywhere from 80-100 pounds full grown. She was surrendered because her owner …

PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

PETS OF WEEK: Taylor and Mary Ann

Taylor is about 1-½-years-old, medium-sized mixed breed dog that came in as a stray. He has a very calm and gentle personality, very sweet and…

SCIL group learns about diversity

SCIL group learns about diversity

The November meeting of the Sauk County Institute of Leadership met Nov. 10 in the Dellona Town Hall, to have a look at diversity and cultural…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News