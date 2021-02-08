 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$42K raised for Salvation Army
comments

$42K raised for Salvation Army

{{featured_button_text}}

Results of the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club support of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign yielded just shy of $42,000, almost mirroring 2020 totals, according to campaign co-chairs Rhonda Steiner and Jack Hankes on Feb. 3.

“With all the COVID-19 challenges, we felt it was too risky to physically man the red kettles in stores, so we had to brainstorm how to make adjustments. We had an amazing virtual Red Kettle Concert, our high school service clubs stepped up to the plate to fundraise, and our Noon Kiwanis Club ran a direct mail appeal, along with various other advertising efforts,” said Steiner.

“In a matter of a few days we were able to pivot from the traditional bell-ringing format, and the response was remarkable,” said Hankes.

The total proceeds from the county campaign are about $10,000 short, although donations are still trickling in. In addition to the Red Kettle campaign, Salvation Army also collected toys and clothes donations, which were turned over to the Dodge County Toy Bank for distribution.

The club is still accepting donations. To donate, checks can be made payable to Salvation Army – Dodge County, c/o Noon Kiwanis Club, P O Box 824, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.

comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Compeer appoints Ahl to board
Community

Compeer appoints Ahl to board

Compeer Financial, a Farm Credit cooperative with local offices in Baraboo, Beaver Dam and Prairie du Sac, has appointed Ashley Ahl of Merrill…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News