$42K raised for Salvation Army

Results of the Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club support of the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign yielded just shy of $42,000, almost mirroring 2020 totals, according to campaign co-chairs Rhonda Steiner and Jack Hankes on Feb. 3.

“With all the COVID-19 challenges, we felt it was too risky to physically man the red kettles in stores, so we had to brainstorm how to make adjustments. We had an amazing virtual Red Kettle Concert, our high school service clubs stepped up to the plate to fundraise, and our Noon Kiwanis Club ran a direct mail appeal, along with various other advertising efforts,” said Steiner.

“In a matter of a few days we were able to pivot from the traditional bell-ringing format, and the response was remarkable,” said Hankes.

The total proceeds from the county campaign are about $10,000 short, although donations are still trickling in. In addition to the Red Kettle campaign, Salvation Army also collected toys and clothes donations, which were turned over to the Dodge County Toy Bank for distribution.

The club is still accepting donations. To donate, checks can be made payable to Salvation Army – Dodge County, c/o Noon Kiwanis Club, P O Box 824, Beaver Dam, WI 53916.