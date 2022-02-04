 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

45 EQUIPMENT SETS DONATED

  • 0
45 EQUIPMENT SETS DONATED

On Feb. 1, Kyle Little of Elements Boardshop in Wisconsin Dells presents 45 sets of hip and thigh pads and pants to Kyle Williams of the Portage Touchdown Club, valued at $400. To donate, visit portagewarriorfb.com/board.html.

 KYLE LITTLE/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

PETS OF WEEK: Tigger and Ole

Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s goo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News