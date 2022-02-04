45 EQUIPMENT SETS DONATED
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Jan. 28, the Portage Fire Department celebrated their achievements during the promotion of four members of their department. These members …
The Madison Region Economic Partnership launched its MadREP Broadband Speed Test initiative and in coordination with the Columbia County Econo…
WDS recognized for construction excellence
The city of Beaver Dam Police Department will hold its 18th Citizen's Police Academy. The program offers local citizens an inside look at real…
MMC-BD Pharmacy installs medication disposal receptacle
Tigger is a 2-year-old dog Tigger is a sweet dog, about 65 pounds. He’s smart and can’t wait to learn new things and likes to cuddle. He’s goo…
The Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation awarded $17,850 in grants to 14 Dodge County nonprofit organizations from its fall grant cycle, accor…