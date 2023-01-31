$450 DONATED FOR SHOW CHOIR SCHOLARSHIPS

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Margaret Mauch, Sauk Prairie SP Optimist member and SP Middle School Soaring Sound Show Choir grandparent, left, presents a $450 donation to Jennifer Gulsvig Dunn, SPMS Soaring Sound Show Choir director, on Jan. 18 for three scholarships for show choir members to participate in show choir.

 ELLEN PAUL

