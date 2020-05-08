4GK Plastics takes over existing plant in Endeavor

4GK Plastics has taken over the plastics molding facility formerly operated by EuroPlast, Ltd. in Endeavor. Michael Mundt, a 40-year industry veteran has been chosen to lead 4GK as general manager. 4GK has the capacity to produce a wide variety of custom molded parts for multiple industries from greenhouse, plumbing, electrical, sports and recreational, lawn and garden, medical and high-performance gasoline engine parts, sonic welding, hot plate welding, assembly, heat staking, and imprinting. Press capacities range from 20-650 ton.