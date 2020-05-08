4GK Plastics takes over existing plant in Endeavor
4GK Plastics has taken over the plastics molding facility formerly operated by EuroPlast, Ltd. in Endeavor. Michael Mundt, a 40-year industry veteran has been chosen to lead 4GK as general manager. 4GK has the capacity to produce a wide variety of custom molded parts for multiple industries from greenhouse, plumbing, electrical, sports and recreational, lawn and garden, medical and high-performance gasoline engine parts, sonic welding, hot plate welding, assembly, heat staking, and imprinting. Press capacities range from 20-650 ton.
4GK assists companies with consultations on mold design for maximum efficiency through development and approval with quick prototype turnaround. 4GK offers prompt responsiveness to customer requirements to meet changing and sudden needs, production excellence, and ability to handle any size product run.
For more information, call 608-587-2335, or email sales@4GKplastics.com.
