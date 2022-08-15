 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$4K DONATED TO LIBRARY

  • 0
Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly in Juneau held a month-long fundraiser in June for the Juneau Public Library raising $4,003.19 from the Register Round up for June, silent auction and brat fry. Funds will be used to continue to improve and enhance the programs at the library. From left, Jannette Thrane, library director, Dan Jahnke owner of Jahnke's Piggly Wiggly, with Mayor Dan Wegener on July 12.

 DAN JAHNKE

