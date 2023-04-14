Delvin Craker of Seats, far right, presents Shannon Roberts, executive director of Passages Shelter, a $4,000 check on Feb. 15 from the W.R. & Floy A. Sauey Family Foundation. The foundation supports projects impacting quality of life in communities, such as Richland Center, where a Seats Incorporated facility operates. Also present, front, Marissa Banker; back row, Janice Turbin, Annmarie Recio, Barb Knause, Tyan Hying, Kristian Clauer, Jessica Brown. For more information or to donate, visit passagesrc.com, saueyfoundation.org and seatsinc.com.