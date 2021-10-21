 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$4K donation funds 8 scholarships
0 Comments

$4K donation funds 8 scholarships

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
$4K donation funds 8 scholarships

The Ledge Games funds eight $500 scholarships with its $4,000 donation on Sept. 25 to the Moraine Park Foundation. From left, Josh Michels, The Ledge Games co-founder; Kathy Rechner, Moraine Park; Dana Bourland, Moraine Park; and, Tyler Oestreich, The Ledge Games co-founder.

 MPTC/Contributed

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation will be able to award eight students with one-time scholarships of $500 each due to a $4,000 donation on Sept. 25 from The Ledge Games.

The family-friendly competition, held in Eden each fall, challenges participants in a series of lumberjack activities such as caber toss, hammer toss, archery, keg toss, speed chop, and axe throw. Event proceeds support The Ledge Games scholarship, which focuses on engineering, manufacturing, and technology programs at Moraine Park.

Students enrolling in engineering, manufacturing, or technology for the 2022-23 school year will be eligible to apply for this scholarship in February 2022. To be considered, students must have a MPTC cumulative or high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher and enroll in a minimum of six credits per semester.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News