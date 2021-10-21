$4K donation funds 8 scholarships

FOND DU LAC — The Moraine Park Foundation will be able to award eight students with one-time scholarships of $500 each due to a $4,000 donation on Sept. 25 from The Ledge Games.

The family-friendly competition, held in Eden each fall, challenges participants in a series of lumberjack activities such as caber toss, hammer toss, archery, keg toss, speed chop, and axe throw. Event proceeds support The Ledge Games scholarship, which focuses on engineering, manufacturing, and technology programs at Moraine Park.

Students enrolling in engineering, manufacturing, or technology for the 2022-23 school year will be eligible to apply for this scholarship in February 2022. To be considered, students must have a MPTC cumulative or high school grade-point average of 2.75 or higher and enroll in a minimum of six credits per semester.

For more information, visit morainepark.edu/foundation.