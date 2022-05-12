$4K grant helps Waupun Emergency Medical Responder program

WAUPUN — The Waupun Fire Department began offering Emergency Medical Responder services in the city of Waupun in February. EMRs are part of the overall Emergency Medical Services system and are dispatched to provide initial patient care until the ambulance arrives or assist paramedics at the scene.

“When starting a new program, start-up costs can be a hurdle,” said Fire Chief B.J. DeMaa. “In our situation however, thanks to a $4,000 grant from SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac Region, a significant portion of the equipment that our EMRs carry was covered.”

Some of the equipment included: medical bags, airway management equipment, blood pressure cuff, stethoscopes, dressings/bandaging, rescue blankets, hot/cold packs, tourniquets, glucometers, splinting equipment, and pulse oximeters. “Without partners such as SSM Health Greater Fond du Lac, it would be difficult to get a program like ours started,” DeMaa said.

“Seconds matter in life threatening conditions and to train and keep the first responders is critical to manage before ambulance arrives,” Syed Mohiuddin, MD, SSM Health Waupun Memorial Hospital’s emergency medicine medical director, said.

The city of Waupun is the hub of the Waupun Ambulance District within Fond du Lac County. The service territory of that district covers the city of Waupun, townships of Alto, Metomen, Oakfield, Springvale, Chester, Waupun and the northeast portion of Trenton, and the villages of Brandon and Oakfield..

“Within any ambulance system, opportunities are going to exist where call volume exceeds your ambulance capacity,” said DeMaa. “Every EMS agency has different processes in place to fill these coverage gaps and what we’ve experienced is that they are filled by requesting an ambulance from another community. This can lead to a delay in medical care from trained personnel by as much as 20-30 minutes. We owe it to our citizens to ensure no gaps exist when they call 9-1-1 and, in just 3 months, our EMR program has already covered multiple incidents where our citizens would have waited for care.”