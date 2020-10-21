$4K in grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County, 307 Polk St., Sauk City, and its Outreach Working Committee, has awarded $4,000 in grants to local and area organizations on Oct. 11 to support working with people and families experiencing stress due to COVID-19 and the economy.

Award were presented to Baraboo Area Homeless Shelter, $1,000; Renewal Unlimited, $500; Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry, $750; Sauk Prairie School District’s social work program, $750; Sauk Prairie Area Literacy Council, $250; Reedsburg Area Summer Outdoor Adventure Club, $250; Sauk Prairie Area Good Neighbor Clinic, $250; and Sauk County’s Kid’s Ranch, $250.

FCSC is a Unitarian Universalist fellowship with weekly programs at 10:10 a.m. Sundays via Zoom. To participate, visit freecongregation.org, click on the Sunday program tab, and then click on the link for Zoom.

First Sundays are a round table discussion on a topic of current interest; second and fourth Sundays are UU services; third Sundays, an invited speaker presents followed by Q&A and discussion. Zoom Child Education meetings are at 9:30 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays.