4K open enrollment available

St. John’s Lutheran School, 515 Fifth St., Baraboo, is accepting applications for enrollment in its 4K program. Children 4-years-old by Sept. 1 are eligible.

To schedule an appointment from 3:15-4:30 p.m. on any weekday, call the school office at 608-355-3860 during school hours. Meet the 4K teacher, visit the classroom, and learn more about the program and how a Christ-centered education can shape the child’s future.

A quality education for ages 3K through eighth grade offered, along with a child care program for before and after school care.

