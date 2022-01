WAUPUN — The Waupun Area School District 4-year old kindergarten registration for the 2022-23 school year begins Feb. 1. To attend 4K, students must be 4-years-old by Sept. 1.

Register at waupun.k12.wi.us. Click the black box that says “4K Program,” for an information sheet, brochure, handbook and link to the registration. The information is available now but the registration will not be activated until Feb. 1.