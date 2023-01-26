4K school registration planned

The Beaver Dam Unified School District will hold registration for 4-year-old kindergarten from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 22; 2-7 p.m. Feb. 23; and from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 24 by appointment only at the Educational Service Center, 400 E. Burnett St., Beaver Dam. The appointment sign up calendar is available at bdusd.org.

Children 4-years-old on or before Sept. 1 are eligible for 4-year-old kindergarten. Parents registering a student for 4-year-old kindergarten should bring a certified copy of their child’s birth certificate, their child’s immunization records, $30 materials fee in cash or check only, and proof of residency to registration. Proof of residency requirements have changed, visit bdusd.org for acceptable proofs of residency.

Only one parent should attend registration. Children should not attend. Registration forms are available at bdusd.org for parents that wish to print them and bring the completed forms to registration.

For more information or questions, contact Ashley Jansma, 4K coordinator, at 920-885-7300, ext. 4302 or jansmaa@bdusd.org.