4th annual Celebration of Freedom continues

A mobile World War II Memorial; a 2/3 replica of the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C. in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

 AMERICAN LEGION

The American Legion, Department of Wisconsin, celebrates its fourth annual Celebration of Freedom, honoring all who served and continue to serve, at the Veterans Memorial Field/Columbia County Fairgrounds, 405 Superior St., Portage.

Festivities began Friday and continue today. This year’s event will feature a mobile World War II Memorial; a 2/3 replica of the WWII memorial in Washington, D.C. in honor of those who made the ultimate sacrifice. The memorial consists of 56 pillars, two arches on opposite sides of the display and a Freedom Wall bearing 4,048 gold stars, each representing 100 Americans who died in the war.

Other Celebration of Freedom activities include a blood drive, beer garden, children’s activities, softball tournament, and live music by Best Practice, Road Trip, Drew Henderson and Cody Earl. For a full schedule of events, visit https://wilegion.org/celebration-of-freedom.

For more information on the Legion’s programs and membership, visit wilegion.org.

