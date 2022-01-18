$5,200 in grants awarded

The Free Congregation of Sauk County awards $5,250 in grants of the sixth annual “Mission in Motion” initiative on Jan. 13.
Recipients include Hope House, $500; Habitat for Humanity, $500; Baraboo Homeless Shelter, $500; 6:8, Inc. Circles program, $500; 6:8 Inc. emergency relocation effort, $500; Sauk Prairie School District Social Work program, $750; Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry, $750; Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative through the SP Optimist Club, $500; Sauk Prairie Literacy Council, $250; Good Neighbor Clinic, $250; Reedsburg Summer Outdoor Adventure Club, $250; Kid’s Ranch, $250; and Friends of Sauk City History, $250.
For more information, visit freecongregation.org.