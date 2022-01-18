 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
$5,200 in grants awarded
0 Comments

$5,200 in grants awarded

  • 0
$5,200 in grants awarded

Free Congregation of Sauk County's “Mission in Motion” grants awarded on Jan. 13 include, from front, left, Cliff Thompson, Kris Ballweg, Glen Johnson, Connie Konkle, Renee Thums; back row, Jeff Wright, Dr. Tom Sullivan, John Ramthun.

 ELLEN PAUL/Contributed /Contributed

The Free Congregation of Sauk County awards $5,250 in grants of the sixth annual “Mission in Motion” initiative on Jan. 13.

Recipients include Hope House, $500; Habitat for Humanity, $500; Baraboo Homeless Shelter, $500; 6:8, Inc. Circles program, $500; 6:8 Inc. emergency relocation effort, $500; Sauk Prairie School District Social Work program, $750; Sauk Prairie Area Food Pantry, $750; Sauk Prairie Social Justice and Equity Initiative through the SP Optimist Club, $500; Sauk Prairie Literacy Council, $250; Good Neighbor Clinic, $250; Reedsburg Summer Outdoor Adventure Club, $250; Kid’s Ranch, $250; and Friends of Sauk City History, $250.

For more information, visit freecongregation.org.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Seniors learn about nutrition
Community

Seniors learn about nutrition

Baraboo Area Senior Center Organization celebrates January birthdays on Jan. 14 with guest speaker John Kessenich of The Grainery in downtown …