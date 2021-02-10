5 area pantries receive donations

The Juneau County Peace Committee and members of the Wisconsin Coalition to Ground the Drones and Stop the Wars have completed the campaign to raise money for Juneau County food pantries. Fundraising began in November 2020, and donations were sent to food pantries on Jan. 8. The $1,686 funds were distributed based on the number of families served by each pantry during 2020: Mauston’s Community Sharing Pantry, received $767; Necedah Food Pantry, $347; Elroy Food Pantry, $238; New Lisbon Food Pantry, $204; Wonewoc-Union Center Food Pantry, $130.