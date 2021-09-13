5 area schools receive $2K grants

Necedah Area School, Wonewoc Center School, Lyndon Station Elementary School, Grayside Elementary School and West Side Elemetary School each received $2,000 grants from GENYOUth and Land O’ Lakes to help nourish students with healthy meals and nutritious milk daily the week of Aug. 2. The funds will provide healthy school meals to a higher percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced-priced meals based on household income.