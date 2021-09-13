 Skip to main content
5 area schools receive $2K grants
Necedah Area School, Wonewoc Center School, Lyndon Station Elementary School, Grayside Elementary School and West Side Elemetary School each received $2,000 grants from GENYOUth and Land O’ Lakes to help nourish students with healthy meals and nutritious milk daily the week of Aug. 2. The funds will provide healthy school meals to a higher percentage of students who qualify for free and reduced-priced meals based on household income.

GENYOUth, based in New York City, is youth wellness organization that works to create healthy school communities by empowering students and providing the resources for youth to build healthy, high-achieving futures.

