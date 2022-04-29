 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 honored for years of service

5 honored for years of service

Farmers & Merchants Union Bank honors five employees for years of service, Michelle Lange, 31 years; Greg Le Captain, 31 years; Daniel De Jager, 30 years; and Elizabeth Sauer, 30 years, with bank and Wisconsin Bankers Association representatives on April 13.

 FMUB/Contributed

COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their collective 163 years of service to the banking industry on April 13. Employees honored included June Bebel, 41 years; Michelle Lange, 31 years; Greg Le Captain, 31 years; Daniel De Jager, 30 years; and Elizabeth Sauer, 30 years. For more information, visit fmub.bank.

June Bebel

Bebel
