COLUMBUS — Farmers & Merchants Union Bank, with assistance of Wisconsin Bankers Association, presented awards to five employees for their collective 163 years of service to the banking industry on April 13. Employees honored included June Bebel, 41 years; Michelle Lange, 31 years; Greg Le Captain, 31 years; Daniel De Jager, 30 years; and Elizabeth Sauer, 30 years. For more information, visit fmub.bank.
5 honored for years of service
