5 new and 2 increased scholarships recognized

The Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Committee recognizes donors who have provided new scholarships and also those who have increased their award. Senior awards and scholarships totaling around $156,000 will be presented at a special program on May 18.

Representing five new and two increased scholarships are Marsha and Ron Henkel, Chelsea Henkel, and Ryan Gabel for the new John Moser Memorial Scholarship; Rhonda Steiner for the increased Beaver Dam Noon Kiwanis Club Scholarship; Mark Kotinek for the new Gordon Kotinek Memorial Scholarship; Darlajean Spielman for the new Spielman Family Scholarship; Tanya and Chris Kircher for the Sophia Kircher Memorial Scholarship; Mitch Kuhn for the increased Karen Kuhn Memorial Scholarship; Dawn Lyons-Wood for the increased Emily C. Lyons Memorial Scholarship.

Other new and increased awards include the Altemus Possin Science Awards, Class of 1982 Meadows Scholarship, Jerry’s Automotive Scholarship, Clint Byrnes Memorial Scholarship, VFW Clarence Keske Post 1163 Awards, Mary Louise Banks Memorial Special Education Award, H.H. Derleth Citizenship Award, and the Lois A. Sutton Scholarship.

Donations to the BDHS scholarship program in any amount are welcome. For more information, contact the high school administrative office at 920-885-7313, ext. 2109.