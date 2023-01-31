 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 youth participate in 4-H Speaking Contest

JINEAU — Five youth participated in the Dodge County 4-H Speaking Contest held Jan. 26 at the Dodge County Administration Building in Juneau. Open to youth 5K through high school in interpretive reading, storytelling, original speech, and extemporaneous speech.

Speaking Contest participants and their placing results:

Grades 3-6

Blue Ribbon, Madelyn Grosenick, Lebanon Luckies, Interpretive Reading; Claire Zuern, Herman Hornets, Interpretive Reading; Red Ribbon, Elise Hensler, Lebanon Luckies, Storytelling.

Grades 7-9

Blue Ribbon, Harper Zillmer, Hyland Prairie, Interpretive Reading; Red Ribbon, Sawyer Zillmer, Hyland Prairie, Original Speech.

For more information, visit https://dodge.extension.wisc.edu or call 920-386-3790.

