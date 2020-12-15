 Skip to main content
50 art kits donated to Sauk Prairie youth
River Arts Inc. provided 50 free art kits to youth in the Sauk Prairie community on Dec. 8. In partnership with the guidance department at Sauk Prairie School District, kits were created for lower elementary, upper elementary, middle school, and high school students.

Materials provided included everything from markers and coloring books to scratchboards, paint pens, watercolor sets, and sketchbooks. The goal was to provide a wide range of supplies to jumpstart the students’ creativity during this holiday season.

The kits, valued at more than $500, were wrapped and dropped off with Susan Baumann Duren at the middle school for distribution to the different age groups. The Sauk Prairie Optimists partially sponsored this outreach.

