$500 DONATED FOR UKRAINE RELIEF

On March 23, Operation Honor Bound founder Brandon Scott, left, accepts a $500 donation from Al. Ringling Brewing Co. owner Joe Colossa for the “United for Ukraine” relief fundraiser community walk held on March 19.

 STEVE ARGO/Contributed

