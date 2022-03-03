 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$500 DONATED TO FISHING CLUB

Kids and Mentors Outdoors - K.A.M.O. - Meadow Valley Chapter donated $500 to the newly formed New Lisbon High School Rocket Fishing Club on Feb. 24. The members used the funds to purchase team T-shirts and travel to the Wisconsin Fishing Expo held Feb. 27. Members from K.A.M.O. will work closely with training and mentoring Rocket Club members and coaching at ice fishing competitions with the Wisconsin Interscholastic Fishing Association. From left, Aaron Bigalke, vice president of K.A.M.O. and Rocket Fishing Club coach, presents the donation to Ethan Forschler, Jacob Jax, Dylan Pangburn, Kasen Edgerton, Austin Hare, Tatum Dunham, Lucas Vercimak, and Fishing Club adviser Julie Mecikalski. New members and parent participation welcome. For more information, visit kamokids.org/map/meadow-valley-chapter.

 JULIE MECIKALSKI/Contributed

