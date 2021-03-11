 Skip to main content
$500 DONATED TO FOOD PANTRY
On March 8, the Waupun Chapter of the Kingdom Riders Christian Motorcyclists Association donated $500 to the Waupun Food Pantry. Pictured, from front left, Terri Respalje of the food pantry, Bev Smith, Kingdom Riders secretary/treasurer; Jeff Wilson; back row, Dennis and Nancy Hodgson, Art Ehlert, Wayne Smith, Judy Schaalma, and Dennis VanderWoude, road captain. For information on joining group rides open to the public, visit cmancr3.org/wi/kingdomriders.

 HANK SNYDER PHOTO FOR THE DAILY CITIZEN

