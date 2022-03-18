 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

$500 DONATED TO HONOR FLIGHT

  • 0
$500 DONATED TO HONOR FLIGHT

The Fourth Degree of the Knights of Columbus, the highest and patriotic arm of the Knights of Columbus, donates $500 to the Badger Honor Flight Program on March 14. From left, Eric Nelson, KC member, Jim Bublitz of Badger Honor Flight, and Steven Haase, KC member. Anyone interested in donating to the Honor Flight can contact Bublitz at 920-210 2827.

 STEVE HAASE/Contributed

Related to this story

Most Popular

PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

PETS OF WEEK: Kevin and Tanya

Kevin is a 10-month-old golden retriever mix who came in as a stray. Kevin is a total sweetheart, is super smart and is desperate to find a fa…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News