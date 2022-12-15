$500 donated to Hope House holiday helpers

Chris Kellner and Mike Bergman of Prevail Bank present Debra Bauer of Hope House of South Central Wisconsin, a $500 donation on Dec. 8 to assist in their mission of preventing abuse, providing support to victims of domestic and sexual violence, and making the holiday a little brighter for those in need.

“This is the time of year we conduct our annual Hope House Holiday Helpers donation drive,” said Bauer. “These funds will help fulfil the needs of individuals and families we are working with and help them enjoy a brighter holiday.”

To learn more about Hope House, visit hopehousescw.org.