Reedsburg Hunter’s Night Out held its 27th annual event on Nov. 7 and based on attendance, the organizational committee agreed to donate $500 to the Reedsburg Food Pantry. HNO is a collaborative effort of the Reedsburg Knights of Columbus, Reedsburg Outdoor Club, Reedsburg Jaycees and the Reedsburg Lions Club, and the event is a major source of income for all four clubs.