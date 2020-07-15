Related to this story

Daniels graduates war college

Lt. Col. Josephine Daniels, Wisconsin Army National Guard, graduated from the United States Army War College at Carlisle, Pennsylvania, with a…

Bible school offered

Portage United Methodist Church, 1804 New Pinery Road, Portage, will host Bible School for kids in grades 4-6, from 8:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 3-7. …